Billye Jane Rowe Edgar Elg
St. George - Billye Jane Rowe Edgar Elg, 86, passed away on November 7, 2019, in St. George, Utah.
She was born on October 22, 1933, in McCammon, Idaho, to William and Beatrice Fisher Rowe. In 1955 she married Robert B. Edgar Jr. in Blackfoot, Idaho, and they had two beautiful children. Bob passed away in 1968. Following his death, Billye earned a bachelor's degree in English from Idaho State University and moved her family to Bountiful, Utah. She was a respected English teacher at Bountiful Jr. High and Woods Cross High School for 19 years. In 1981 she married Duaine Elg and gained two more wonderful children.
During retirement, she and Duaine enjoyed traveling the world and spending time at the homes they built in Washington, Utah, and Island Park, Idaho. Duaine passed away in 2012. Billye loved both of her husbands, her children and her grandchildren dearly. She leaves a legacy of resilience and strength to all who knew her.
She is survived by her son, Robert B. Edgar III (Lora); her step-daughter, Janalyn Elg Jenn; her step-son, Jayson Elg; her grandchildren, Danielle, Alexa, Connor and Samantha Edgar; Elizabeth and Nicholas Larcher; Makenna and Jacob Jenn; Brooke (David) Yack; and Taylor (Korral) and Nicholas (Jill) Elg; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Lewis, and brothers, William and Jerry (Dee) Rowe, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her daughter, Catherine Edgar Larcher; and her granddaughter, Natalie Larcher.
Her family would like to express their great appreciation to the friends, neighbors and medical professionals who have loved and cared for Billye.
A family memorial will be held.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019