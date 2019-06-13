|
Bonnie Lee Hilton
- - September 25, 1931 - June 9, 2019
On a tranquil Sunday morning we said goodbye to Bonnie Lee Hilton, age 87, who quietly passed from this life on June 9th, 2019. She was born in Latuda, UT to Edward D. Scherer and Annie E. Sonberg.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bluffdale City Cemetery, 14229 South Redwood Road, Bluffdale, UT, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband C. H. "Bob" Hilton. A viewing will be held prior to services from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, UT. Bonnie will be remembered for her love of gardening and animals. To read the full obituary please visit: www.Larkincares.com
