Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Bluffdale City Cemetery
14229 South Redwood Road
Bluffdale, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Hilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Lee Hilton


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie Lee Hilton Obituary
Bonnie Lee Hilton

- - September 25, 1931 - June 9, 2019

On a tranquil Sunday morning we said goodbye to Bonnie Lee Hilton, age 87, who quietly passed from this life on June 9th, 2019. She was born in Latuda, UT to Edward D. Scherer and Annie E. Sonberg.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at the Bluffdale City Cemetery, 14229 South Redwood Road, Bluffdale, UT, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband C. H. "Bob" Hilton. A viewing will be held prior to services from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, UT. Bonnie will be remembered for her love of gardening and animals. To read the full obituary please visit: www.Larkincares.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now