Bonnie Lee Wade Lillywhite
St. George - Bonnie Lee Wade Lillywhite passed away September 22, 2019 in St. George, Utah. She was born October 10, 1932 in Los Angeles, California to Edward Boone Wade and Dorothy Mae Lee. She is the loving wife of Craig Watson Lillywhite.
She is survived by her husband Craig, six children: Kim (Ed) Hoke In Fountain Valley, California, Wade (Kimberly) Lillywhite in Irvine, California, Todd (Lenore) Lillywhite in Murray, Utah, Sean (Jennifer) Lillywhite in Aliso Viejo, California, Kristin (Stuart) Porter in Orem, Utah, and Aron (Raeann Campbell) Lillywhite in Scottsdale, Arizona. Also 23 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased in death by her parents, a sister Carole Linda Wade Kay and her first grandchild Brenna Lee Andreason.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:00am at the Morningside 6th Ward LDS Chapel, 930 S. Morningside Drive, St. George, Utah 84790. A viewing will be from 10:00-10:45 am. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary.
