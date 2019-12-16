|
|
Bonnie Scott
St. George - Bonnie Case Scott, 76, passed away 12/13/2019 due to Lung Cancer that had metastasized to her brain. She was born 11/02/1943 in Murray, UT to Ed Case and Louise Allen Case. She married Dick Scott 12/31/1971 in Vernal, UT.
Dick and Bonnie owned and operated a restaurant Bon's Gateway that was attached to the Gateway Bar for many years. After closing the doors of Bon's Gateway, Bonnie did a career and retired as the kitchen manager of the Uintah County Jail.
She moved to St. George, Utah in 2011, one year after her husband's death.
Her passions were fishing with her grandkids, camping, hunting, and traveling. Really she enjoyed any activity that was outdoors.
She faced her entire life even to the end without fear. She was a great example of courage, grace and strength.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband Dick Scott, her mother Louise Case, her father Ed Case, her sister Paula Case Perry and her brother in law Doyle Perry.
She is survived by her son Joe (Linda) Mecham, her son Travis (Veralynn) Mecham, her daughter Becky (Billy) Dick, her daughter Melinda (Kory) Goodwin, her grandkids Rachel (Kurt) Schnabel, Mike (Alyson) Mecham, Chantalle Mecham, William Mecham, Cynthia Mecham, Emily Brown, Gentry (Garth) Scott, Levi Glazier, Jessi Glazier, Beauden Goodwin, Samantha (Jordan Porter) Goodwin, Pierce Goodwin and Kiauna Goodwin. Her great grand daughter Radisen Porter. Her sister Carol (Charlie) Nuesmeyer, her sister Ila (Doyle) Perry, her sister Jean (Ron) Mitchell, her brother Doug (Shanna) Case, and her brother Larry (Tracey) Case. Her dear friend Chlarson Seeley, many nieces, nephews, and so many cousins.
There will be no funeral services per Bonnie's request as she believes that her life should be celebrated every time you go fishing or camping. She did request that you mix yourself your favorite drink, and make a toast thanking her for her presence in your life and move forward without fear, only love.
We want to thank Hughes Mortuary and Encompass Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019