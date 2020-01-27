|
|
Boyd Jay Earl
La Verkin, Utah - Boyd Jay Earl passed away January 23, 2020 in his home surrounded by family at the age of 77. He was born October 30, 1942 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Evan Willard & Frances Pearl Terry Earl. He graduated from Dixie High School and from Weber State College, after which he got a Masters Degree in Education. He taught various subjects in both high school and middle school. He served a mission in the Monterrey Mexico Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in the church throughout his life. He was in the United States Army Special Forces as a Green Beret. He also served in the Air Force Reserves and served in Desert Storm.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Gubler Earl and their 7 children; Darren (CarmelAnn) Earl, Terry (Linda) Earl, Brett (Jennie) Earl, Justin (Alyssa) Earl, Kandace (Trevis) Booth, Stacha (Justin) Westbrook & Tausha (Michael) Haight. He also leaves behind 25 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and 7 siblings.
Boyd was an honorable and faithful man with great integrity. He was dedicated to his family and his wonderful wife. He loved working hard in everything he did. He will be greatly missed for his quick wit and humor.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at the LDS chapel in La Verkin, 70 S. 300 W. La Verkin, Utah. A viewing will be held prior from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the same location. His burial will be at the La Verkin Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Dixie Home Health & Hospice, and a special thanks to Monique.
Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 31, 2020