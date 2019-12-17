|
Brad Welch
St. George/Kanab, Utah - William Bradley Welch "Brad" passed away December 13th, 2019 in St.George, Utah. He was born March 31st, 1977 to Steve William Welch and Neidra Dawn Beal Welch in St.George, Utah. Brad grew up most of his life in Kanab, Utah and for a short time Phoenix, Arizona. He then moved back to St.George, where he lived out the rest of his life.
Brad met the love of his life Tyson Tomaiko and they were together for 17 years. They have two beautiful children, Knight and Navee whom he loved more than anything in the world.
No matter where Brad lived he made life long friends that were family to him. If anyone ever needed anything he would be there without hesitation. If he ever had a free second he was on his phone with a buddy or one of his brothers talking them into going riding dirt bikes with him. Anyone that knew Brad knows how much he loved his dirt bike it was part of him. Brad lived life to the fullest. He loved adventures from sky diving to riding motorcycles with his hair on fire, shooting guns and just about anything to be outdoors. He could even make a day on the golf course one to remember. Brad had a big heart and loved his family and cherished the time spent with them. He loved going to Cedar Mountain and camping. Tyson and him would mark a tree each time they would camp and make plans for their next visit.
Brad is survived by his love Tyson Tomaiko, children Knight and Navee, his dad Steve (Jill) Welch, Siblings Natalie (Greg) Holt, Stacie Welch, Mandi Krawczyk, Natasha (Chris) Hall, Landon (Shamaree) Welch, Cody Welch, Tim Mayers, Joe (Sheri) Mayers and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Neidra Beal Welch.
To celebrate his life, a service is scheduled for Saturday December 21st, A viewing will begin at 11:00 am to 12:00pm with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 pm. It will be held at Mosdell Mortuary 676 South US -89A Kanab, Utah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019