Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:45 PM
Cedar City Elks Lodge #1556
111 E. 200 No.
Cedar City, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar City Cemetery
685 So. Main St.
Cedar City, UT
Bradley "Chick" Davis


1956 - 2019
Bradley "Chick" Davis

Cedar City - Bradley "Chick" Davis passed away on August 27, 2019 at the age of 63. He was born to James Dee and Barbara Davis in Cedar City, Utah. He graduated from Cedar High School.

Some of Chick's most treasured times were being on the mountain with his family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, gathering wood, and cutting down trees to sell for Christmas. Chick loved creating tables out of old twisted wood and was very talented at it.

He married Alene Laursen and had four children, they later divorced. He then met and married DeNean Petersen, they later divorced.

Chick is survived by his three children: Kristie (Weston) Swindlehurst of Wyoming, Stefanie Davis, and Tyler Davis, both of Cedar City, Utah; seven grandchildren; and brother, Lynn Davis of Cedar City, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his son, Cody Davis; parents, Dee and Barbara Davis; brother, Mike Davis; and nephew, Cole Davis.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cedar City Cemetery, 685 North Main Street, Cedar City, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the Cedar City Elks Lodge #1556, 111 East 200 North, Cedar City, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
