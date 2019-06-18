|
|
Brenda Joseph Day
Issaquah, WA. - Brenda Joseph Day, age 77, passed away June 6th in Issaquah Washington after an illness of several years. She was born on June 27th, 1941 to John Howard Joseph and Vilate Crawford Joseph of Parowan, Utah. She is survived by her Brothers David and Mark and sister Lynette, all living in the Salt Lake City area. Her brother LeRoy and sisters Maxine and Shirley preceded her in death.
Brenda attended school in Parowan and married Allan Day of Parowan and Cedar City in 1956. They lived in Seattle, Washington for three years, and then returned to Utah for six years while Allan attended the College of Southern Utah in Cedar City and the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. In the summer seasons they worked for the Utah Parks Company, at Zion and Bryce Canyons, managing both Lodges and Inns. They both found it to be a wonderful experience. They worked with a lot of outstanding people and made many friends.
After graduation, they returned to Seattle for five years, Allan working at Boeing and Brenda in banking. A major turndown in 1970 effectively launched their relocation to several cities around the country, including Portland OR, Portland ME, the Bay Area, Chicago (twice), and Los Angeles. During those years Brenda worked for banks, and the City of Lake Forest, near Chicago.
The attraction of Seattle, boats and fishing lead to a return in 1986 and they both worked for Boeing for more than 20 years before they retired. Brenda made many friends at Boeing, where she provided computing support to an organization of several hundred people. She loved to play Bridge and enjoyed teaching friends to play where-ever she lived. She took up tole painting and always had sewing as a domestic hobby. After she retired, she and Allan traveled extensively, including the British Isles where there are family ties, and many European, Asian and South American countries as well, over 40 in all. She found that new places were always very different than what she expected, especially China. The most visited county was Italy, including one trip travelling by sailing ship.
She is survived by her two sons; Carl and wife Karen, and family of Phoenix, AZ; and Kent and wife Paula, and family of North Bend, WA, and by her husband, Allan of Issaquah, WA. Services under the auspices of Flintoft's Funeral Home were held in Issaquah.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 18, 2019