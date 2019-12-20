|
|
Brent Dee Robison
St George - Brent Dee Robison, 59, father, son, brother & friend has lifted off on his final flight. He passed away peacefully at home in St. George, Utah on Dec 13, 2019 and now returns to his Heavenly Father and his loved ones who have gone on before.
Brent was born in Vernal UT, the 2nd son to Vern F Robison & June Stevens Robison, on August 23, 1960. Brent grew up with one older brother, Curt, a younger sister, Debbie, & a younger brother, Rick.
Brent loved to hunt and fish with his Dad and brothers as a young man. Brent graduated from Panguitch High School in 1978. He attended Dixie State College where he met Yvette Austin from Summit Ut. They were married in 1981 and became the parents of a precious daughter Jolene Maria Robison, who became the light of his life! Brent was always proud that his little girl held the title of being the very first grandchild for his parents!
Brent moved his family to and managed the Bryce Canyon Airport for a time. Brent and Yvette divorced, and an employment opportunity took him to California.
In the mid 1980's he met Elle Bielat and her two young sons Joshua and Lucas. They were married & lived in the Yucca Valley California areas of Twenty Nine Palms & Wonder Valley.
While living there, Brent was employed with Don Landers Construction, building homes, shopping centers, an industrial park & also projects on the Twenty Nine Palms Marine Base. Brent made many good friends everywhere he lived. It was also in CA in 1986, that Brent & Elle lost one son, Lucas. They divorced in the mid to late1990's.
Brent made his way back to St George Utah where he has lived for over 23 years. He started his employment with Checker Auto Parts and worked for Cindy Taylor Trucking as a Heavy Loader Operator.
Brent also held various positions at O'Reilly Auto Parts Stores in St George, such as Installer Service Specialist, Assistant Store Manager and Commercial Sales Manager where he was respected & appreciated by many customers and coworkers alike.
Brent's lifelong love of Airplanes & flying developed into a great love for flying Radio Control model airplanes. Brent participated in races with local & national organizations. Brent and 3 associates are the founders of "SUPRA", a Radio Control Pylon racing organization in southern Utah.
Brent was a gentle giant and had a heart of gold. He enjoyed kids and his precious animal friends. He loved spending time with his nieces and nephews. At family gatherings Brent was often found somewhere with a group of little people out finding adventure.
Brent had dear neighbors, close friends and kind church members who offered richness to his daily life that is unmatched! He felt so happy to have been called "Grandpa Brent" by Cindy's little grandkids.
He and his sister, Debbie, who lives in Oregon, had a very close connection. She always tried to be there at his side through his many surgeries, illnesses or whatever else he needed her for. Theirs was a unique sister-brother relationship.
Brent is survived by his daughter, Jolene Robison of Richmond, UT, Parents, Vern and Pam Robison of Panguitch UT, June Robison, Keizer, OR, Siblings, Curtis J. Robison of Las Vegas, NV, Debra Ann Muhlestein (Russell), of Keizer Oregon, Ricky Lee Robison of Salt Lake City, UT.
Preceded in death by Grandparents, Mariner & Jennie McMullin, Charles & Mary Stevens, son Luke Bielat, nephews Rusten & Ryan Muhlestein and other aunts & uncles.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, UT. Visitation will be from 9:00am to 10:30am
Interment is at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, UT, following the service.
Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 25, 2019