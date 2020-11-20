1/1
Brent Whittaker Sylvester
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brent Whittaker Sylvester

St. George - Brent Whittaker Sylvester, 71, passed away on November 15, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born January 3, 1949 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Marjorie and Woodrow Sylvester. He is survived by Janet Sylvester. They were married in Salt Lake City on November 26, 1988.

Brent was raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. From an early age he loved to tinker with anything and everything electrical. He was an invaluable engineer for KSL and Bonneville for over 20 years, before starting his own business.

Brent became a ham radio operator in his early teens and renewed his interest in later years. He went into business with other amateur radio enthusiasts and created several innovative products for the industry.

Brent loved to have a good laugh and figured that would contribute more to health and happiness than worry. He had a wonderful voice, a quirky sense of humor and a huge heart. He was the keeper of family stories, both funny and serious and would happily tell them over and over to an appreciative audience of cousins, who stayed till the wee hours of the night to hear them.

He is survived by his wife, Janet, his sister, Karen Sheppard; nieces: Kimberlee Sheppard Scott, Jennifer and Jessica Sylvester, nephew, Christopher Sheppard, great-niece, Emilee Pickard and great-nephew, Caleb Pickard. He is preceded in death by his brother, James (Cheryl).

Funeral Services will be held on November 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Metcalf Mortuary for family members. Interment will be Washington City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved