St. George/Panguitch - Brian Myers Foy, 70, headed to the 19th hole on July 19, 2019 in St George, Utah. Born in Panguitch, Utah on September 28, 1948 to Martin Vee and Mary Myers Foy. The youngest of three children, Brian was brother to Stan (Lana) Foy and Marilyn (Afton) Morgan.
Brian was raised in Panguitch and graduated from Panguitch High School in 1967. He was a true athlete, playing basketball and baseball throughout high school. He graduated from Southern Utah State College in 1970 with a degree in Business Administration. After college, Brian moved to Salt Lake City and married Dorothy Sandlin in 1974, later divorcing. After they married, they moved back to Panguitch where Brian worked at the family restaurant, the Foy's Country Corner Café. At the café Brian, along with his brother Stan and their parents, served thousands of customers who came not only for the food but also for the conversation. The coffee was always on and the pie was always warm. Brian and Dorothy had four children, Nicki (David) Griffin, Shellie (Mike) Alvord, Cathy Foy, and Marty Foy. Brian's children and grandchildren were more important to him than his golf game. Brian married Jill Ehorn in 2005 who died in 2010. Brian spent his last few years with Patti Lichfield. She was a companion in travel, Costco runs, and weekly dinners.
Brian was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His faith was truly personal and most important to him.
Brian loved to golf and always looked forward to his games with his golf buddies. He spent his happiest and sometimes most frustrating days on the course. He also loved to fly fish, never catching much but he loved to be on the river.
Brian loved his grandchildren: Maddie, Mason, Emma, Henry, Cora and Georgia. Whether it be teaching them to golf or just taking rides on the side-by-side. He loved to hear the stories of their most recent antics. He would laugh at each story always wanting more. He always had a smile and a laugh for everyone. No matter where you went with Brian, he ran into a friend.Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Vee and his wife Jill. Brian left this world the way he lived his life — leaving too early. He was known for always leaving every family event early and thus it was only natural for him to do the same in life also.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Panguitch 2nd Ward Chapel, 200 N 400 E, where friends may call on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Panguitch Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 25, 2019