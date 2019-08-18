|
Brian William Smith
St. George - 1980 - 2019
With broken hearts, we mourn the loss of our son, husband, father, brother and friend, Brian William Smith, 38. After a difficult battle with addiction, he lost his fight on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Brian was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 27, 1980, to Kirk and Joan Smith. He was raised in Santa Clara, Utah, in a loving home with his sister Shellie and brothers Mike, Kenny, and Scott. There was no sibling rivalry when it came to Brian. He was a peacemaker, an absolute joy to be around and was loved by all.
Brian loved sports and was on the baseball, basketball and football teams at Snow Canyon High School. He faithfully served in the Czech, Prague Mission (1999 to 2001) for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and developed a deep love for the people as he shared the gospel. Brian graduated from Dixie State University and Southern Utah University with a Bachelors in Criminal Justice. He worked for the Utah County Sheriff's Office in corrections and the crime lab for the last 11 years.
Brian married the love of his life, Emily Marie Lott, in the St. George Temple November 7, 2008, and settled in Lehi, Utah. They have three precious sons: Miles Brian, 7, Charles Barrett, 3, and Nelson William, 10 months. Brian loved every moment spent with Emily and the boys. He loved playing games and reading bedtime stories. He was silly and playful, and especially loved to wrestle and tickle his boys. You could often hear them squealing and begging "again daddy" as he tossed them in the air.
Brian enjoyed fishing trips and hikes with his dad and brothers and cherished family time at the Kolob and Pine Valley cabins. He found tremendous joy with the numerous friends and family that filled his life. We love you with all our hearts Brian, and look forward to the day we will meet again. Brian is survived by his parents, siblings, his wife Emily, and their three young sons. He is proceeded in death by his grandparents William & Varda Barrett, and Thomas & Maribelle Smith.
Services for Brian were held Monday, July 15th at the Stake Center on 3155 North Garden Drive, Lehi. Interment followed at the Lehi City Cemetery.
Donations for Emily and the boys can be made through Venmo: @Emily-Lott-Smith or at https://www.gofundme.com/help-for-smith-family-and-funeral-expenses
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019