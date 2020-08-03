1/1
Bruce Burton
Bruce Burton

Donald Bruce Burton, known to his numerous loving friends simply as "Bruce," passed away July 30, 2020, in Layton, Utah. Surrounded by members of his adoring family, the 92-year-old husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed peacefully, then returned to heaven for a reunion with his parents and nine brothers and sisters.

Bruce was born July 13, 1928, in Kenilworth, Utah to James Cusworth and Almira Allred Burton. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served his country during the Korean War.

He married Jeanne Bliss on June 17, 1955, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was then forever known as "my little wife."

Bruce and Jeanne are the parents of three children, Katherine McIlvain (Tom); Janet Webb (Randy) and Jim Burton (Kathleen). They have eight grandchildren (Ryan, Brinn, Joel, Kevin, Grant, Rachel, Steven and Tyler) and 15 great-grandchildren.

Bruce and Jeanne's little family began in Salt Lake City, but also lived in Overland Park, Kansas and Plano, Texas. After Bruce's retirement, he and Jeanne lived in St. George for 28 years.

As the youngest of James and Almira's 10 children, Bruce relished his role as "Uncle Bruce" and adored his nieces and nephews. They felt the same way about him.

Bruce began working for the J.C. Penney Company as a teenager and remained one of the company's most loyal and dedicated employees until his retirement in 1988. He was also a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in a variety of callings.

He is preceded in death by his father, mother and siblings Ethel, Lula, Clarence, Clyde, Robert, Max, Grant, Vivian and Ruth.

It's safe to say the family's sweet reunion is still being celebrated.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks will be required to attend the service.

Live-streaming of the service will also be available through www.lindquistmortuary.com at the bottom of Bruce's obituary page for those who would like to attend remotely.

Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
