|
|
Burl LeRoy (Coach) Reading
Sun City - Burl LeRoy (Coach) Reading died in Sun City, Riverside County, California on April 8, 2019. He was born to Burl C. and Esther Nelson Reading in Riverside, California on February 14, 1939.
He was the youngest of four children (sister Arline, and brothers Albert and Charles). Coach was very active in sports while growing up in the Riverside area and pursued degrees in physical education. He also served with the U.S. Peace Corps in India.
After his Peace Corps service he began his career teaching physical education and coaching school teams at Alessandro Junior High School in Moreno Valley, California. While coaching at Alessandro, he met the mother of two of his athletes in whom he began a courtship. He married Lorraine Upton McGuire in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 30, 1973. After a few years of marriage, Coach and Lorraine decided to adopt children and adopted Douglas, Monique and Evan. Coach retired from Alessandro, and he and Lorraine moved to New Harmony, Utah where he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and eventually served in two Bishoprics. He and Lorraine were sealed in the St. George, Utah Temple and served a mission together at the Mormon Battalion Historic Site in San Diego, California. Coach enjoyed traveling and made several cross-county trips with his family. He and Lorraine also enjoyed trips to Mexico, Jamaica and Israel. As Coach's health became worse, he and Lorraine moved to an assisted living center in Sun City where he was under hospice care.
Coach was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Esther, his sister, Arline, and his brother, Albert. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine, his children, Douglas, Monique Patterson (Paul), and Evan (Dana), his stepchildren, Kathy Millar (Paul), Dan Ashley (Lynne), James McGuire, Doug McGuire (Cindy), Robert McGuire, his bother, Charles, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service for Coach at the Cemetery in New Harmony, Utah on April 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019