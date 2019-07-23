|
C. Jack Jensen
St. George, Utah - C. Jack Jensen, 62, returned home to his Heavenly Father on the afternoon of July 18, 2019 in St. George, UT. Jack was born on August 24, 1956, to Dr. Cleleo and Jeanne Jensen in Boise, ID. He married Judy McKendrick on November 30, 1989 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Provo, UT temple.
Jack grew up in the Salt Lake City, UT area and graduated from Highland High School in 1974. He served as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Austria, Vienna mission from 1975-1977. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1984, with degrees in Health Science and Pharmacy. He worked as a pharmacist at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City from 1982-2000 and at Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George, UT from 2000-2013. He served in many leadership callings for the church including bishopric, young men's, and high priest.
Jack loved the great outdoors, especially the scenery of Southern Utah. He also had a love for hiking. Some of his favorite hikes included the Grand Canyon, Angel's Landing in Zions National Park, King's Peak, Mount Timpanogos, and anything in Bryce Canyon. Jack also enjoyed running in and around St. George. He completed the St. George Marathon in 2004 and again in 2006. Jack developed a deep love for singing and participated in various choirs throughout his life. He was also an avid University of Utah sports fan- the ultimate "Utah Man"! The happiest days of his life were his wedding day and the days his children were born. The greatest joy and love of his life was his family.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Jensen; daughter Katelyn Anderson (Landon); son Connor Jensen (Rubina); his 2 granddaughters Loryn Anderson and Nia Jensen; sisters Eve Thorup (Reid); Jill Burnett (David); Amy Alston (Rodney); and his brother-in-law Michael Clark.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Cleleo Lund Jensen and Jeanne Jack Jensen; and sister Anne Clark.
Funeral services will be held Saturday July 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in St. George, UT at the Shadow Mountain Chapel, 124 N. Valley View Drive. A visitation will be held prior from 9:30-10:45 am at the same location. Interment will be held at Tonaquint Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 23, 2019