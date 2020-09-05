Calvin Carter
Cedar City - Calvin Wesley Carter slipped peacefully away from his earthly life on September 3, 2020, just days short of his 96th birthday.
Calvin was born at his family home in Minersville, Utah on Sept. 11, 1924, the seventh child of Guy William Carter and Effie Myers. He recalled his early years in Minersville as some of the happiest in his life as he worked and played with his siblings and cousins on the Carter block.
When Cal was 12, his mother Effie died and he went to live with relatives to help on their dairy farm where he worked relentlessly.
After graduating from Milford High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and shipped out from San Francisco on the Crater Raider, AK70, a cargo ship in the South Pacific where he served until the end of World War II.
He met his wife Gaye in Salt Lake City. On their first date, he terrified her by taking her on the Magic Racer and then fell in love with her as they danced the night away in Saltair's big ballroom. They were married in the Manti Temple on February 20, 1948.
Cal and Gaye began their building business in Monticello, Utah. Cal's brother Jack became a valued partner and the Carter Brothers/Enterprises has become a respected commercial builder with many projects throughout southern Utah including 14 projects at Southern Utah University. Cedar City has been their home since 1962.
Calvin has served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including ward clerk, stake missionary and bishop's counselor. He and Gaye served as ordinance workers in the St. George Temple, and they served a full-time service mission in Florida where they renovated homes at the Church Cattle Ranch.
His skill and dedication brought many honors to Cal over the years including President of the Associated General Contractors of Utah and Honoree of the Southern Utah University Old Main Society. The Carter Carillon rises above the SUU campus in his name. But reaching much further than the peal of those bells is the love and influence he will continue to have upon his 23 grandchildren and 57 great grandchildren. By far the biggest honor is this life was his role of husband and father. He often spoke about how much he loved his family and proclaimed what a good family he had.
He is survived by his wife Gaye Black Carter, children: Jill Elliss (Joe), Jan Wilson (Jim), Curtis (Emily), Kelli Olsen, (Dan), Chad, (Sherene); brother Jack (Gayle), and sister Jane Blackner. He was preceded in death by son Eric, and siblings Bernice Gillins, Dewayne, Sherman, Fern Burbidge, Gertrude Marshall, Lou and Raymond.
A private service and visitation for family members will be held at the Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 North, 300 West, Cedar City. Graveside services will take place at the Cedar City cemetery at 12:30 p.m. under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
.