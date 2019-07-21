|
Calvin (Cal) Rotas Durfey
St. George - Calvin (Cal) Rotas Durfey passed away at home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in St. George, Utah. He was born in Bicknell, Utah to Rotas S. Durfey and Ethel Heaps Durfey on March 8, 1936. He grew up on the family farm outside of Bicknell graduating from Wayne High School in 1954. After graduating from high school and attending college for one semester he enlisted in the U. S. Navy where he served honorably for four years. In 1956 he married Shanna Rae Mathis of Loa, Utah in the Salt Lake Temple. They had five children Douglas (Joan) Durfey, Dana (Daryl) Brooks, Dexter (Candice) Durfey, Diane Card and David (Kimberly) Durfey. Shanna passed away in 1988 in St. George, Utah. In 1989 he married Ann Pratt in the St. George Temple. Ann's three children James (Jennifer) McCormick, Cynthia (Frank) Duty and Amelia (Shane) Haycock were added to his family.
Cal was an educator having taught in the public schools and worked as an administrator in Utah and Canada for thirty seven years in addition to teaching university classes at several universities. He also served as an elected member of the school board in the Washington County School District. He held an Associate's degree from Southern Utah University, a Bachelor's degree from Utah State University, a Master's degree from the University of Utah and a Doctorate from Brigham Young University and remained a true BYU Cougar for the remainder of his life.
Cal was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many callings during his life time. He and Ann served one local service mission and three foreign missions (South Africa, Germany and Hong Kong) together. He also served in the St. George temple for several years.
Cal is survived by his wife, Ann, his eight children, 39 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the St. James Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,1095 St. James Lane, St. George, Utah, at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, July 25th from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary and Friday prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Church. Burial will be at the St. George Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Cal requests donations be made to: Washington County School District Foundation, 121 West Tabernacle, St. George Utah 84770, or online at:washk12.org.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 21, 2019