Elder Carl Moss was one of the missionaries that knocked on my parent's door in Huron, SD on 2 Nov 1955. My parents spoke so fondly of "their missionaries" over the years that in the summer of 2010 we held a family reunion in Huron and invited several of their original missionaries to join us. We posted a world wide map showing where the children and grandchildren of my parents, Clayton and Norma Whitney, and my grandmother's grandchildren and great grandchildren had served throughout the world on their missions. We hoped that those incredible missionaries to South Dakota would appreciate the world wide effects of their service. We love Elder Carl Moss with all our hearts for the blessings of the gospel that it has brought into our families. This picture included shows 4 of "our missionaries" returned for that reunion in 2010. Carl and Carol are on the far left.

Steven Whitney

Friend