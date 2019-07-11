|
Carl Nelson
West Bountiful - Carl J. Nelson, our loving husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away on July 5, 2019. Carl was born in Tremonton, Utah on April 27, 1931 to Edgar and Janet Nelson. He was raised in Howell, Utah and was taught by his parents to work hard, to value education, and to love the gospel of Jesus Christ. He lost his father at the tender age of 14 and assumed a tremendous amount of responsibility in helping his mother and siblings. He attended Utah State University where he was a member of the ROTC and served as an officer in the Army for two years. Carl married his sweetheart of 65 years, Marlene King, in 1954. They raised their family in Bountiful, Utah where Carl loved to ride his horses, spend time with his family, cheer on his son at sporting events, and keep a beautiful yard (something he learned from his mother). Carl worked as the business manager for KSL Radio and Television, and in his free time, could be found on the golf course. Not being a fan of the snow and cold, Carl and Marlene moved to St. George in 1991 where they lived until 2018, when they moved back to West Bountiful. Carl lived his life with strength, honor, and integrity. He was proud of his family and enjoyed reminiscing about his childhood and the many memories of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Carl loved his Savior and the Gospel of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings throughout his life, including Bishop and an ordinance worker in St. George temple. Carl and Marlene served together in the Ohio Columbus mission. He is survived by his wife and his children, Laurie (Don), Lynn (Kelly), and Mike (Lauri); his six grandchildren, Amanda, Brady, Eric, Melissa (Matt), Ryan (Aimee), and Jeff; his five great-grandchildren and by his brother, Jim. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Joan and Joyce.
Graveside services were held at the Logan City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 11, 2019