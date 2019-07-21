Carl Oliver Sigler



Santa Clara - Carl Oliver Sigler returned to his heavenly home on the evening of July 17, 2019. During the weeks and months preceding his death, he was visited and contacted by family and friends who were reaching out to show their love and gratitude for the impact he had made on their lives. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by several of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Even though Carl appreciated his gift of life, he said he was ready to go home to his Heavenly Father.



Carl was born to loving parents, Paul and Helen Sigler, on June 20, 1940, in Lancaster Ohio. The youngest of three children, Carl spent his childhood growing up with his two older sisters, Vernajean and Carol.



Carl attended Lincoln High School in Canton Ohio and graduated from the University of Toledo in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in Pharmacy. Carl spent 56 years as an active pharmacist holding licenses in several states. Most recently, Carl worked for Walgreens and retired only a few short months ago and received a 50-year Length in Service award from the Ohio State Board of Pharmacy.



Everyone who knew Carl understood that the most important things to him in his life were the Gospel and his Savior, and his family. It didn't matter if they were blood, adopted or step-relatives, he loved each and every one of them the same. Carl leaves behind a legacy of 15 children, 7 sons-in-law, 3 daughters-in-law, 81 grandchildren and 80 great grandchildren.



As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Carl devoted his life to service in the church. Even though he held many, many callings throughout his life, including two missions, his most cherished service was working in the Temple. He loved to help people and he loved the peace and beauty he found inside the temple.



Carl was an active member of the Santa Clara, Utah, 4th Ward. He held the friendships he had made with the Santa Clara 4th and 2nd ward members close to his heart.



When Carl wasn't working as a pharmacist or devoting his time in service to the church, he loved to work in his yard, maintaining a beautiful landscape and growing roses and fruit trees.



Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Helen Sigler; wife, Donna Gray Sigler; wife, Wynona Osborne Sigler; sons: Eric Sigler, Gray Neilson, Byron Mecham and Elton Mecham; and niece, Dorinda Lopez.



Carl leaves behind two sisters: Vernajean Lopez of Santa Rosa, California and Carol Petroff of Canton, Ohio; daughters: Melanie Perry (Dennis), Julie Davis (Mark), Lori Davis (Mike), Tammy Hebdon (Jay), Amy Rogers (Robert), Charlotte Young (Mitchell) and Ramona Miller (Darrell); sons: David Sigler (Maria), Jeff Sigler, William Mecham (Melissa) and Frederick Mecham (Stacey); and several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Carl's life will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Santa Clara 4th Ward Chapel, 1705 Desert Dawn Drive, Santa Clara, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday, July 26th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah and Saturday, prior to services, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Church. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 21, 2019