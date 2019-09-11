|
|
Carlyle Hulet
Kanab, Utah -
Carlyle Stevens Hulet, 97, of Kanab, Utah completed his final route August 29, 2019. Carlyle was born in Parowan Utah to Rupert Wallace and Sarah Emily Stevens Hulet February 9, 1922. Carlyle created a milk distributorship in 1946 and worked in that business for 72 years in much of Southern Utah and Northern Arizona. In high school and college, he played in the band and played basketball earning a letter at BAC in Cedar City, Utah. In 1942 he married Norma Lemmon in Parowan, Utah. Their union produced 8 children, 4 girls and 4 boys. Prior to his business, he served in World War II in the artillery in Germany on the front lines for over six months. In 1956 he moved to Kanab, Utah and expanded his business into Arizona. In his business he employed more than 100 individuals. Throughout his life he was involved in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving at one time as a Bishop. Carlyle leaves fourteen children (children & spouses), sixty-nine grandchildren, one hundred thirteen great-grandchildren and thirteen great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Norma, all his siblings except his sister Eveleen George and Sister-in-law, Betty Hulet, two children, two daughters-in-law, one son-in-law and one-grandson-in-law. Visitation will be held in Kanab on September 13, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and September 14, 2019, from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. For an expanded version of Carlyle's life and obituary visit, Mosdell Mortuary's Website at https://mosdellmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019