Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
Carma Evans
Carma Hales Evans


1936 - 2020
Carma Hales Evans Obituary
Carma Hales Evans

Cedar City - Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Carma Hales Evans, age 83, passed away on May 20, 2020 in Cedar City, Utah. She was born on September 29, 1936 in Murray, Utah to Robert Elmo and Zelma Elmer Hales. She married Dale J Evans on February 18, 1955 in the Manti Temple.

Carma and Dale met at Excel Beauty College and are founders of Evans Hairstyling College. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she worked in Primary, Young Women's, Relief Society, and served 4 senior missions.

Carma loved sewing, painting, singing, camping, going on ATV rides, raising her family, and spending time with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the life of the Party. She is the Center of our family and she will be so missed.

Carma is survived by her husband Dale J. Evans of Cedar City, UT. Her children; Robert R (Lisa DeMille) Evans of St. George, UT, Donald D (Kathryn Carter) Evans of Minersville, UT, Rick O (April Clark) Evans of Rexburg, ID, Kellie Evans of Bluffdale, UT, Kathy Evans (Russ) Pearson of Enoch, UT, and Derk Max (Kori Baker) Evans of Cedar City, UT. Her brother Robert Lynn Hales of Pleasanton, CA. Along with 27 grandchildren, 68 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Zelma Hales. Her Sister Bernice Hales Evans and her daughter Sue Peach

Private family services will be held with interment in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 27, 2020
