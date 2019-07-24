|
Carma Slack Hulet
Perry - 1922 - 2019
Our beloved mother - grandmother - great grandmother, Carma Slack Hulet passed away on July 19, 2019 in Perry, Utah at the age of 96.
Carma was born August 23, 1922 to Fredric and Marcella Slack in Cedar City, Utah. She graduated from Cedar City High School, attended BAC (Branch Agriculture College) in Cedar City and graduated from L.D.S Business College, Salt Lake City, Utah.
She worked as the Deputy to the Iron County Clerk and then as Iron County Clerk for many years. Carma also served as the Iron County Fair Secretary for 25 years.
Carma married her sweetheart Ralph Francis Hulet, January 23, 1946 in the St. George Temple for time and all eternity. They settled in Parowan, Utah where they raised their family and operated a successful dairy farm.
She taught by example with dedication to family, faith and hard work. She had genuine feelings filled with love and giving to others. Her motto for life was service and acts of kindness. She always had a smile on her face and when asked how she was doing, her response was "just fine" even when she wasn't.
Carma and Ralph were blessed with two children, Linda Gai and Ralph Michael. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralph; Parents, Fredric and Marcella Slack; and brothers, Alma, Wendell, Derald, Gordon and Jay Slack.
Carma is survived by her sister, Shirleen Slack Newell, Salt Lake City, Utah and sister in law Jeanette Slack (Gordon), St George, Utah. Her two children, Linda (Gary) Simkins, Perry, Utah and R. Michael (Beth) Hulet, Payson, Utah; Eleven grandchildren and thirty-two great grandchildren.
Mother was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. She served in many callings throughout the years. Carma was an active member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
She enjoyed being a member of The Club, composed of a group of close friends who met monthly for over fifty years. She was the last surviving member.
When we could no longer provide the care needed for mother in Parowan, she moved to Perry, Utah to be close to family. Our heartfelt thanks go out to Lori and Alexia of Tender Care Hospice and all the caregivers at the Beehive Home assisted living in Perry, Utah.
A viewing will be held Saturday, July 27th at 11:00 am to 12:30 pm at the Parowan 5th LDS ward (59 S 100 W, Parowan Utah) followed by service at 1:00 noon. Interment will be in the Parowan City Cemetery. Send condolences to www.gfc-utah.com. Entrusted to Gillies Funeral Chapel, Brigham City, Utah 435-723-5236
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 24, 2019