Carol Adams
Washington - Carol Jean Thompson Adams was born on August 31, 1936 in Pocatello, Idaho to Ralph Waldo and Georgia Winona McBride Thompson. She passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019.
She is survived by her five children: Catherine (Raymond) Jones, Linda Hobson, Crystal Haahr, David (Stephanie) Hess, and Aaron (Jennifer) Hess. She leaves an additional legacy of 18 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren. Carol's grandchildren have fond memories of spending quality time with her, feeding the ducks at a local pond and "going on a lion hunt" in her living room. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clint Adams, and her sister, Ralene Young.
Carol worked tirelessly throughout her life to support her family and raise her children. To provide for her family, she worked in the banking industry in Idaho and Utah. In 1968, she joined the ranks of federal employees with the Treasury Department in Ogden, Utah, then she transferred to Fresno, California in 1971 and retired from federal service in 1994. Following her retirement, she and Clint traveled for a year in their motor home, settling for a time in Modesto, California. In 2001, they moved to Washington, Utah and enjoyed many years together.
A lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Carol enjoyed serving others, and, despite the challenges of life, she pressed forward with steadfastness, hope, and love.
A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00am at the Washington City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019