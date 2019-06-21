|
Carol Beth Christiansen Swensen
St. George - Carol Beth Christiansen Swensen, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, joining her eternal sweetheart and best friend, James Bernard Swensen. Carol and Jim (Bern) were high school sweethearts and were married for over 70 years before he left to prepare their heavenly home three years ago. Their relationship was incredible and an example to everyone. They worked together, played together, and were the perfect example of unconditional love.
Carol was born December 4, 1925 in Pleasant Grove, Utah to Martin Sidney Louis and Hedvig Ane Johnson Christiansen. She was the youngest of 5 children and was the apple of her father's eye. She followed her father everywhere and developed her love of hunting from him. She graduated from Pleasant Grove High School and attended BYU.
Grandpa and Grandma "Bear", the name their many grandchildren called them, were married in the Salt Lake Temple on January 16, 1946. They had five "cubs" in six years. Robert (Gayle-deceased) Washington, Utah; Thomas (Connie) Coalville, Utah; Catherine (Dan Cutler) Layton, Utah; Douglas (VaunaDe) Hoytsville, Utah; and William (Sue) Virgin, Utah.
Carol was LDS and served in many leadership positions throughout her life. She was an excellent model and influence to others. She worked for the Farmers Home Administration, retiring in 1986.
Carol and Jim (Bern) lived in many places throughout Utah, including Pleasant Grove, LaSalle, Emery, and Coalville, while their family was growing. When "The Bears" retired in 1986 they migrated to St. George, where they pursued their passion, golf. They golfed together at the Blooming Country Club, where they were members for over 25 years. They retired from golf together in their mid 80's.
When Jim (Bern) passed on in 2016, Carol moved to a new home, Sterling Court in St. George, Utah. During the three years she lived there she met many friends and enjoyed participating in the many activities. She always referred to her life at Sterling Court as a "Cruise without a Ship".
Family was most important to Carol and she was beloved by her five children, 15 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and her great, great, grandson. We'll miss you Grandma Bear but we're happy you and Grandpa Bear are together again forever.
Family and friends are invited to attend a viewing Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Olpin Family Mortuary Chapel, 494 South 300 East, Pleasant Grove. Graveside services will be held immediately after the viewing at 12:00 noon in the Pleasant Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.olpinmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 21, 2019