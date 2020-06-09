Carol Richman
Cedar City - Beloved Carol Sue Richman passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, surrounded by family.
Carol was born to Joseph and Zelma Denise in Upland, California on June 30, 1945. She was raised in southern California where she ultimately met her husband, Thomas Scott Richman, and they had a combined family of seven children. She was preceded in death by her husband as well as her oldest daughter, Jonette Tice. She is survived by the remaining six children, Scott Richman, Richard Tice, Todd Richman, Carla Richman, Sandi Catten, and Heather Stein.
As a young woman in California, Carol's great compassion was put to use in employment as a nurse. After moving to Cedar City, Utah, Carol became a real estate agent and partner in a real estate firm, eventually becoming the Executive Officer for the Iron County Board of Realtors, a position from which she retired in 2011.
All who knew Carol know she was incredibly, loving, loyal, and selfless. Above all, Carol was devoted to her family and her belief in God. She adored her roles as wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and auntie.
All are welcome to show their respects at services for Carol on Friday, June 12, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W., Cedar City, UT). Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church (324 W. 200 N. Cedar City, UT), followed by a graveside service, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary, and reception. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Cedar City - Beloved Carol Sue Richman passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, surrounded by family.
Carol was born to Joseph and Zelma Denise in Upland, California on June 30, 1945. She was raised in southern California where she ultimately met her husband, Thomas Scott Richman, and they had a combined family of seven children. She was preceded in death by her husband as well as her oldest daughter, Jonette Tice. She is survived by the remaining six children, Scott Richman, Richard Tice, Todd Richman, Carla Richman, Sandi Catten, and Heather Stein.
As a young woman in California, Carol's great compassion was put to use in employment as a nurse. After moving to Cedar City, Utah, Carol became a real estate agent and partner in a real estate firm, eventually becoming the Executive Officer for the Iron County Board of Realtors, a position from which she retired in 2011.
All who knew Carol know she was incredibly, loving, loyal, and selfless. Above all, Carol was devoted to her family and her belief in God. She adored her roles as wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and auntie.
All are welcome to show their respects at services for Carol on Friday, June 12, 2020. A viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W., Cedar City, UT). Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church (324 W. 200 N. Cedar City, UT), followed by a graveside service, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary, and reception. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.