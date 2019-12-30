|
Carol S. Day
St George - Carol S. Day was born in Neenah, WI to Florence and Viggo Sorensen. She married Willis (Bill) Day April 2, 1955 in Madison, WI. She loved education and had a BS from Nebraska (Lincoln) and Masters Degrees from Nazareth College, Pittsford N.Y., and S.U.N.Y. Brockport, N.Y.
In St George she was active in ICL, Dove Center and Foster Care Review Board. She was a member of the American Association of University Women, and served as a Board Member and President of the organization.
She worked as a Special Education teacher and School Counselor in New York state and in the Dallas area in Texas.
She is survived by her husband Willis (Bill) Day; daughters Jantina (Wilson), Karen Day and son Paul Day. She had five grandchildren: Jessica (Gifford) and two great grandchildren in Honeyoye, N.Y.; grandchildren Rhys and Tieg Wilson, Flagstaff AZ; and Emma and Molly Day, Watertown, MA. She was preceded in death by her two sisters Eileen and Jean.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020