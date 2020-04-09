|
|
Carola Carter Stephenson
Carola Carter Stephenson 76, passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 5, 1943 to Royden V & Norma (Burr) Carter in Provo, Utah. She was raised in Utah & Idaho & graduated from Cedar City High School. Carola married Samuel Bell Jones on September 2, 1962 and had 3 children Samuel Deor Jones (deceased at birth), Neshia Kae Jones, & Devin Carter Jones. They divorced in 1977. She married John Edward Stephenson on December 26, 1977. Carola was a loving & caring wife, mother, grandmother, & great grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her grandchildren were the center of her world. Her talents were endless which included quilting, tole painting, home decor, & christmas decor. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Carola served in many positions in Primary, Young Womens, & Relief Society. She is survived by her husband & love of her life John E. Stephenson, her children Neshia (Jeff) Tobler of Las Vegas, NV, Devin (Michelle) Jones of Las Vegas, NV, Robert (Dawn) Stephenson of Molokai, Hawaii, Michael (Heidi) Stephenson of Cedar City, UT, her sister Dorise (Don) LaVange of Pleasant Grove, UT, 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, & many nieces, & nephews. Donations can be made in Carola's name through https://www.keepmemoryalive.org/ Carola was laid to rest on Thursday April 9th, 2020, at the Cedar City, Utah Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020