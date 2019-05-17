|
|
Carole Alvaretta Swan Walker
- - With gratitude for her remarkable life of love and service, we announce the passing of our beautiful wife and mother, Carole Alvaretta Swan Walker, 86.
Carole was born May 5, 1933 in South Gate, California to George Whitmer Swan and Leona Ramsey Swan. She attended Lincoln High School in Orem, Utah. In 1950, Carole was crowned as the first "Miss Orem." She married her high school sweetheart, Don M. Walker, in the Salt Lake Temple on February 5, 1951. Together, they raised four daughters and one son. Carole embraced her role as a mother, and with her husband, created a family that has become a paradise on earth, full of peace, love, and happiness.
When their children were young, the Walker family spent holidays and summers camping, fishing, and boating together. Their lifelong love of travelling in their RV took Carole and Don all over the continent for months at a time, visiting beautiful places and creating memories with children and grandchildren.
A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Carole served in many callings. After she retired from her work at Brigham Young University, she served a full-time mission with her husband in Birmingham, England. She lived a life that exemplified her love of Jesus Christ. She often shared her testimony of Him through song with her beautiful, endearing voice.
Crocheting was the hobby she enjoyed most. Each new baby in the family received a crocheted blanket or blessing outfit made with love, especially for them. Her creations are works of art that will be cherished for generations to come.
Faced with many health challenges, Carole always endured with dignity, positivity, and a joyful heart. She experienced miraculous healing many times.
Carole is survived by her husband, Don M. Walker; her five children: Sherrie (Mark) Burton, Mike (Nelwyn) Walker, Diane (Curt) Jolley, Karen (Michael) Jensen, Linda (Jeff) Ricks; 29 grandchildren, 90 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Jolene Mecham Walker.
Carole had an unforgettable smile that lives on in many of her posterity. We cherish and treasure her example to all of us. Bless her heart!
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 325 N Canal Drive, Lindon UT. A viewing will be held at the same location on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6-8 pm and Saturday prior to services, from 9-9:45 am. For condolences, please visit WalkerSanderson.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Church Humanitarian Fund.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 17, 2019