Carole Ruth Olsen Nohejl
St. George - Carole Ruth Olsen Nohejl
Carole passed peacefully on the evening of November 23, 2019. She was born to Theodore and Ruth Olsen on April 27,1938, in Brooklyn, New York.
Carole married the late Robert F Nohejl on November 27, 1957, in New York. Carole and Robert enjoyed 35 years together before he passed in 1992. Carole is survived by 5 children, Donna McMullin, Cathy Wilson, Linda Couchis, Wendy Cobb and Robert R Nohejl, along with 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
After relocating to Cedar City Utah in the 1970's, Robert and Carole established a small sheep ranch. Carole loved working with the animals and managed to name (and remember who was who), over 200 head of sheep.
Carole so enjoyed volunteering as a Foster Grandparent for many years in the early 2000's, in the Washington County school district. There she loved helping in the classrooms, working with the children.
A celebration of life will be held later in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the
Intermountain Foundation Homecare & Hospice 11520 S. Redwood Road, South Jordan, UT 84095 or donate online at www.FoundationForHomecare.org
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019