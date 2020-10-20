Carole Sorensen



Beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, Carole, passed away. Born September 22, 1936 in Murray, Utah to John William Park and Ida Ruby Woolsey Park, Carole married Marvin L. Christensen on January 21, 1956. That marriage produced 4 wonderful children but ended in divorce. Carole then married Steven C. Sorensen on November 27, 1988. Both husbands are now deceased.



Carole was always very active and a goal-oriented person. She was a jr. varsity cheerleader in her 9th grade year, avid snow skier, tennis player, professional country music singer and songwriter, dance teacher, and after moving to St. George, Utah in 1996, she became a professional artist. She transformed her home into an art gallery she cherished.



She was blessed with many talents, was very insightful, and worked hard to achieve her many goals. Carole was an armchair scholar who was incredibly well-read. She wrote a biography about her daughter, Sherleen's life and death and an autobiography. She worked for 20 years at the Unisys corporation in Salt Lake City, where she made many friends. Carole loved people and helped many with their personal problems. Her greatest joy was her family; Children, Chris (deceased), DeAnna (John) Irons, Ken (deceased) and Sherleen (deceased). She had 6 brothers and 3 sisters. She is now survived by only her brother Glen Park, sister Ruby Jefferies, and her beloved daughter, DeAnna Irons. Carole loved life and laughed a lot. She had many challenges in life, but she somehow found the courage and will to overcome them. Her death was caused by an aortic aneurysm.



She will long be remembered for her infectious laugh and positive personality. Graveside services will be held at the Elysian Burial Gardens in Murray, Utah, where most of her family is also buried. Burial to occur on Wednesday, October 21st at 1:00 P.M. Carole wants to thank all of her family members and many friends for making her life so wonderful.









