|
|
Carolyn Bess Stucki
1965-2019 - Beloved, eternal companion and mother, Carolyn Bess Stucki returned to her heavenly home April 12, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. It is impossible to imagine a more loyal, loving and supportive companion.
Carolyn was born in Cedar City, Utah, on December 15, 1965, the youngest daughter of Charles Keith Bess and Margie Jones Bess.
She attended Cedar City schools, graduating from Cedar High School with both a high school diploma and a certificate from Evans Hairstyling College. Carolyn graduated from Southern Utah University with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in communication, speech and debate, drama, English, journalism, and psychology. She also earned her teaching certificate.
Carolyn was a high school English teacher and had a special gift of reaching the most difficult students making them her own. She not only taught English, she taught her students about life.
She married and was sealed to her sweetheart, Byron M. Stucki, in the St. George Temple, August 19, 1993. They established their new life together in Cedar City, Utah.
Six years later after numerous infertility treatments they welcomed two daughters into their home, McKenna Margie and Ellyce Cynthia. They were her treasures. She wore out the words, "I love you the most!" and was great at making those around her feel good. She was a fierce defender of those close to her. Everyone knew they were her best friend.
She was creative, sassy, and full of quick wit. No one ever wondered where they stood with her. She loved giving gifts to everyone she met. On March 2 of this year, Carolyn was gifted a new kidney, giving her a second chance at life. After receiving the gift of life herself, Carolyn insisted on becoming a donor at the time of her death.
She is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, Byron M. Stucki, and their children, McKenna and Ellyce, her father, Charles Keith Bess, sisters, Stephanie (Burke) Cartwright, Annette (Greg) Morrill, brothers, Charles (Cleola) Bess, JB (Karen) Bess, brother in-law, Randy Hoyt, many nieces and nephews, several bonus children she claimed as her own, Sam (Lara) Stucki, and many extended in-law family members. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margie Jones Bess, sister, Cynthia Hoyt, and mother in-law Karren Stucki.
Funeral services will be held Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Cedar West Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 725 South 1100 West Cedar City, Utah 84720. Viewings Friday April 19, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM at the same address and Saturday April 20, 2019 10:00-11:00 AM prior to services. The services will be under the direction of Mosdell Mortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019