Cary Langford
Manitou Springs - Cary Bertren Langford, 71, passed away in Manitou Springs, Colorado on August 21, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1948 in Cedar City, Utah to Moroni Bertren and Lamona Stanworth Langford, one of 5 children. He grew up in Cedar City, graduating from Cedar High School. He married Ada J. Colon on July 21, 1997, and together they have 7 children.
Cary was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family; he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.
Cary is survived by his wife, Ada J. Langford; his children, Jason (Jennifer) Langford of Tooele, UT, Matt (Jackie) Langford of Lake Havasu, AZ, Joseph Smiddy of Cedar City, UT, Jason Smiddy of Florida, Iona (Chuck) Studler of Lake Havasu, AZ, Jennifer (Quinn) Hawkins of Manitou Springs, CO; 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, as well as his siblings, Robert (Jan) Langford of Mesa, AZ, Sandra (Doug) Maxwell of Cedar City, UT, and Elaine Kirkham of Washington, UT. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bertren and Lamona Langford, his son Jeff Langford, brother Stan Langford, and brother-in-law Richard Kirkham.
Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Cedar City Cemetery (685 N Main, Cedar City, UT), with a viewing held before, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Cedar Stake Center (155 E 400 S, Cedar City, UT), under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019