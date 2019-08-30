Services
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
For more information about
Cary Langford
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Cedar Stake Center
155 E 400 S
Cedar City, UT
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Cedar City Cemetery
685 N Main
Cedar City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cary Langford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cary Langford


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cary Langford Obituary
Cary Langford

Manitou Springs - Cary Bertren Langford, 71, passed away in Manitou Springs, Colorado on August 21, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1948 in Cedar City, Utah to Moroni Bertren and Lamona Stanworth Langford, one of 5 children. He grew up in Cedar City, graduating from Cedar High School. He married Ada J. Colon on July 21, 1997, and together they have 7 children.

Cary was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and enjoyed hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family; he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Cary is survived by his wife, Ada J. Langford; his children, Jason (Jennifer) Langford of Tooele, UT, Matt (Jackie) Langford of Lake Havasu, AZ, Joseph Smiddy of Cedar City, UT, Jason Smiddy of Florida, Iona (Chuck) Studler of Lake Havasu, AZ, Jennifer (Quinn) Hawkins of Manitou Springs, CO; 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, as well as his siblings, Robert (Jan) Langford of Mesa, AZ, Sandra (Doug) Maxwell of Cedar City, UT, and Elaine Kirkham of Washington, UT. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bertren and Lamona Langford, his son Jeff Langford, brother Stan Langford, and brother-in-law Richard Kirkham.

Graveside services will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 am at Cedar City Cemetery (685 N Main, Cedar City, UT), with a viewing held before, from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Cedar Stake Center (155 E 400 S, Cedar City, UT), under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now