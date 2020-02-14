|
Cecil John Hickman
Cedar City - Cecil John Hickman passed away February 3, 2020. He was born April 18,1947 in Ogden, Utah to L. Renae Hickman and Alice Balan Hickman.
John attended school in Cedar City and Graduated from Cedar High School in 1965. He went on to attend College of Southern Utah (CSU) where he developed his love for learning.
John loved cars at a young age. This love attracted him to hotrods and drag races. In 1965 he bought his first car, a 1964 Ford Mustang. It was not uncommon for him and his friends to be drag-racing the valleys of Cedar City.
In 1969 he married Judi Bulloch and together they raised 3 boys and have 6 grandchildren.
He was proud to have served as a member of the Utah National Guard (222) from 1971-1976.
John was a lifelong learner and took pride in hard work which drove him to be a successful business owner.
John started truck driving in 1974 which led him to start his own trucking company (Hickman Trucking). After millions of miles and many trucks later, he retired in 2009.
His hobbies included bowling, fishing, and anything to do with trains. He took great pride in being a self-taught investor and loved to play the stock market.
Traveling was something he and Judi enjoyed together. Their travels took them all around the world from Australia to Europe. Hawaii was his favorite, and became his escape from the Utah winters.
After he retired you could often hear him say "all I have to do today is go to coffee and then whatever I want". He had many coffee buddies over the years. Once his friend, you were a friend for life.
John was preceded in death by his mother Alice Balan Hickman, father Ranae Hickman, grandparents John & Marie Balan, and Leon & Winnie Hickman. He is survived by his wife Judi Bulloch Hickman, his children Phil Hickman, Chris Hickman (Kaylyn), Tony Hickman, six grandchildren, Sydney, Grade, Karly, Hadley, Drake and Berklee.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT). Viewings will be on Monday, February 17, from 6:00-8:00 pm and on Tuesday, February 18, from 10:00-10:45 am at Southern Utah Mortuary. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020