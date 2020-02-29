|
Cecil Jorgensen
Cedar City - Cecil Max Jorgensen, 98 passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, February 27, 2020. Cecil was born January 19, 1922 in Price, Utah to George Edgar and Florence Virginia Jorgensen. Upon graduation from High School, he attended BYU. In 1942 he enlisted in the Navy and served as a communications officer on the 7th Fleet staff in the Western Pacific and saw action in the Philippines. After the war, while stationed in Long Beach, he met and married Marian Johan in the Salt Lake Temple. In 1957 he left the Navy and returned to BYU where he earned a BS degree in agronomy and soils. In 1960 he moved to Cedar City where he worked first for the Soil Conservation Service and then the Bureau of Land Management. Besides his duties as a soils and watershed specialist, he served as project manager for the Cedar City, YCC Camp.
Cecil was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many positions during his lifetime. He loved serving with the youth at the University stake and also spent many years working in the Scouting program.
He was an avid outdoorsman and spent many hunting seasons with family back home in the Price area or in the hills of Southern Utah. After Marian passed away, Cecil loved taking tickets at SUU games and caring for his horses.
Cecil is survived by his four children: Jerry (Wen) Jorgensen, Brian (Carolyn) Jorgensen, Carolyn (Bryce) Passey and David Jorgensen. He has 18 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marian, daughter-in-law Sharon and granddaughter Angie.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 1:00pm at the Cedar City 8th Ward (159 E 400 S). There will be a viewing, before the funeral, at 12pm at the same location. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 3, 2020