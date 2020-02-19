|
Chad Reid
Cedar City - Chad Richard Reid, 56, died February 18, 2020, at his home in Cedar City, Utah. His final days were spent surrounded by friends, family and his loving wife.
Chad was born on May 14, 1963, in Murray Utah to Paul and Pauline Reid. He was a dedicated and loving father, husband, brother and son. Although Chad led a life of many accomplishments and achievements, Chad was most fulfilled and at his happiest when spending time with his family. He valued time with his children above all else. Chad loved spending time fishing, hunting, camping, four wheeling and spending time in the outdoors.
His love for agriculture and community was evidenced by his many accomplishments and achievements. Chad earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and agriculture from SUU, and later a Master of Science degree in genetics from the University of Nevada Reno.
Chad worked as a Natural Resource/ Agricultural Extension Professor in Iron County for Utah State University, Range Area Agent for five Counties in Southern Utah, coordinator for Cedar Mountain Initiative and Adjunct Professor for Southern Utah University.
He was an active member of the Iron County Cattlemen Association, Iron County Weed Board, Utah Weed Board, Southwest Jr. Livestock Board, Utah Society of Range Management, and Chairman of the Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival. Chad honored his community, farmers, and ranchers by establishing the Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival. He loved sharing his passion for agriculture with his students through his work with the Southwest Jr. Livestock, Iron County FFA and 4-H programs. Chad was recently honored as the Grand Marshall for Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival and Cedar City Man of the Year.
Chad was survived by his wife, Linda Dawn Sterling-Reid, Children Lance Reid and Cierra Reid of Cedar City, Utah, Parents Paul and Pauline Reid of Murray Utah, Siblings Ann (Rick) Petersen, Harvest, Alabama, Chris (Karen) Reid Cedar City, Utah, and Sherrie (Tom) Butterfield West Jordan, Utah, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on February 22, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Canyon View Stake Center (1985 North Main Street, Cedar City, Utah 84721). Viewings will be held on February 21, 2020, from 6:00 -8:00 pm and again on February 22, 2020, from 9:30 -10:30 am at the Canyon View Stake Center. Interment will be in the Cedar City cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Iron County FFA or Iron County 4H Programs. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020