|
|
Charlene Sherry Deuel
St. George - Charlene Sherry Deuel passed from this life on Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 93, due to complications from a fall. She was born on December 25, 1925 in Rollins, Tennessee to Charles and Georgia Sloan Boles. She married E. Kay Deuel in July of 1948 in Reno Nevada, and later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple.
Sherry was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and together, with her husband Kay, served several LDS Missions.
Sherry is preceded in death by her husband, Kay, and two grandsons; she is survived by three children: Daryl of Malad, ID, Dave (Nyleen) of Brookside, UT, Kim (Allie) of Kingman, AZ; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Spring Gardens Assisted Living Center their wonder attention to Sherry over the last few years.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation at 10:00 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 6, 2019