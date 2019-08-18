|
Charles Henry Wilson
St. George - Charles Henry Wilson, 88, died gracefully Wednesday August 14, 2019. He was born October 30, 1930 in Cheyenne, WY to Charles and Rita Wilson. He married the love of his life and better half Marie Cooper Wilson. They were married in Cheyenne, WY on June 18, 1955.
Charlie grew up in Cheyenne WY, went to Saint Mary's grade school and Cheyenne Central High School. Upon high school graduation he enlisted in the Navy, served for four years and was in the Korean War on the destroyer USS Isabel. After serving in the Navy he went to University of Wyoming and became a Civil Structural Engineer. He enjoyed a very successful career working for the State of Wyoming and rose to be the State Bridge Engineer. Charlie and Marie retired to the warm air of St. George, UT. to enjoy a life of playing golf, designing their dream home, spending time with grandchildren and playing many hours of chess. Charlie's mind was one of his greatest attributes, even in retirement he found joy in studying the tax codes and every tax season took on the challenge of assisting others in filing their taxes. He volunteered for VITA, managed the Southern Utah program, where he helped people prepare their taxes for free. He will be most remembered for his amazing cooking, quick wit, and his complete love and devotion to his wife Marie Wilson.
Charlie is survived by his wife: Marie Wilson, who remains in St. George, UT, his sons: Tracey Cannon Wilson, who lives in Denver, CO. and Lee Kelly Wilson, who lives in St. George, UT. As well as his grandchildren: Adam Cannon Wilson, Cody Bryce Wilson, married to Dr. Jen Grabowksi-Wilson, Afton Marie Joy Wilson-Browning, married to Tyler David Browning, and C. Zoe Elizabeth Wilson, all who live in Denver, CO.and his step-great-grandson Hudson David Browning and his great-grandson Bodhi James Browning.
Graveside Funeral Services are open to the public and will be Saturday August 24, 2019 at 10am, at Beth El Cemetery, 3345 Seymour Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001, under the direction of Schrader Funeral Home, (307) 634.1568
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019