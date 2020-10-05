Charles Lee Gordon
Washington - Charles Lee Gordon, age 83, passed away peacefully from this life into the loving arms of his eternal companion, on September 29, 2020 in St. George, Utah. He was born July 15, 1937 in Cedar City, Utah to Charles Vernon and Lorna Berniece Hopkins Gordon. He was truly loved and will be greatly missed by many family and friends.
Lee grew up in Cedar City, Utah and spent a lot of time in New Harmony. He left Cedar City at an early age and moved to Ely, Nevada where he met the "Love of his life" Irene Lenore Grant. They married on June 15, 1956 in McGill, Nevada. They were later sealed in the St. George, Utah LDS Temple. Together they raised seven children. They spent their first 20 years in Ely minus a short time in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He worked for Kennecott until he got his private pilot license. He truly loved flying. He flew charter and did some crop dusting until he broke his back in a crop dusting accident. He later worked in the auto parts industry in Ely and later moved to St. George, Utah and continued in that field until he retired from St. George Ford.
Lee and Irene loved to square dance. He eventually trained and became a square dance caller and called weekly dances for a local square dance club. They traveled across the county to attend and call dances. They made many friends because of their association with various clubs. They spent many summers at Duck Creek, Utah on Cedar Mountain, where they were able to spend time with family and friends playing games, reunions, visiting friends, and going on ATV rides. They loved spending time there.
Lee is survived by his children Terry (Brad) Jones, Beverly (James) Scott, Dennis (Rita) Gordon, Debbie (Alan) Perazzo, Michael (Katie) Gordon, Norma Gordon and Scott (Tonya) Gordon; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; his siblings Berl (Sharlene) Gordon, Jackie Beatty, Janette Farnsworth, Richard (Cristal) Gordon, and Lorna Gower.
He was preceded in death by his wife Irene, his parents, and his brother-in-laws Gordon Farnsworth, Steve Gower, and Robert Beatty.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 9:30-10:30am at the Washington 11th Ward Chapel located at 1867 S. 300 E., Washington, Utah 84780. Graveside services will be held at 11:00am at the Washington Utah City Cemetery upper lever.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
We would like to thank Sun Tree Hospice for their excellent care of our parents.