Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Richard Montgomery Sr.


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Richard Montgomery Sr. Obituary
Charles Richard Montgomery Sr.

Eagle Mountain, Utah - Charles Richard Montgomery Sr. (Rick), 71, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. He was born October 4, 1947, in Riverside California to Paul Eugene Montgomery Sr. and Marjorie Teffeteller Montgomery. He married Gloria Hutchings and later divorced. Rick married his soulmate and eternal companion Bonnie Bowler on March 12, 1977 and would later be sealed for time and all eternity in the St. George Utah Temple.

Rick spent the earlier years of his life in Riverside, California, Arizona and other towns in between before the family put down roots in Hurricane Utah. Rick graduated from Hurricane High School. His careers included road construction, welder/fabricator, automotive mechanic, and heavy-duty diesel mechanic. He worked for himself, and alongside family members for much of his adult life. He was still providing automotive services to his customers until the very end. Rick loved spending time with his family and friends and could spend hours telling stories and re-living the "good ole days". He enjoyed exploring dirt roads, fishing, and rock hunting through the desert. He would often pick up a rock with a smile and identify the origins of the rock, and how it was used by early settlers. Most of all Rick loved his family, and just sitting quietly watching his children and grandchildren interact around him.

He is survived by his loving wife and eternal companion Bonnie (Bowler) Montgomery (Eagle Mountain, Utah), Children: Nicky (Keith) Landis (Hurricane, Utah), Jodi (Kevin) Palmer (Sheridan, Wyoming), James (Summer) Montgomery (Eagle Mountain, Utah). Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Siblings: Linda (Bob) Millay (Riverton, Utah), Debbie Humphries (St. George, Utah), Julie Montgomery (St. George, Utah), Dan (Lori) Montgomery (Ivins, Utah).

He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, Brother Paul Jr., Sons Darren and Ricky, Grandchildren Kayden, Drake, and Ireland.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, with a viewing prior to services from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Interment will take place in Hurricane City Cemetery.

The Family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Karen Lin with Dixie Regional Hospital, and the American Fork Hospital ICU Staff for your endless dedication to Rick and the Family.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Ricks's guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now