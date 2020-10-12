Charles Roy Boardman
Parowan, Utah - Dad passed away peacefully at his home in Parowan, Utah on October 9, 2020 at the age of 77. Born to Ruth and William (Pa Bill), he grew up in Paragonah where he had a wonderful childhood, farming, ranching and learning the value of honesty and hard work. He graduated from Parowan High School in 1961.
He married Karen Fife Boardman on May 9, 1969 in Summit, Utah. They had 46 great years and gave their children and grandchildren a wonderful childhood filled with memories. They instilled in us a love of travel, the outdoors and animals. Dad learned many trades in his early working years, and used those skills throughout his life to build our homes, our cabin at Panguitch Lake and made all of our Pinterest dreams come true. Dad was a rancher, drove truck for Ray Bethers and then hauled livestock for Evans Trucking for 32 years. Dad loved his job, he knew every road from Kansas to California. He retired in 2013 to take care of our mom.
Dad's greatest accomplishment in life is his family. He is survived by his children, Heidi (Kendal) of St George, Utah, Velvet (Dana) of Butte, Montana, Travis (Joelyne) of Parowan, Utah, Curt (Erica) of Las Vegas, Nevada, Robin (Kip) of Parowan, Utah, and his brother Gene (Pat) of Delta, Utah. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and countless friends that are considered family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Karen, his brother Curt and Uncle Homer.
Our dad will be missed by all that knew him. Hold on to the memories, life will never be the same without our dad.
Our family would like to thank Intermountain Cancer Center and Sun Tree Hospice for their loving care in Dad's last days.
Dad requested a graveside service only. That will be at the Parowan Cemetery Friday, October 16, 2020 at noon under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online Condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com