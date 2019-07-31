|
|
Charles William "Bill" Wonnacott
St. George - Charles William "Bill" Wonnacott passed from this mortal existence on July 24, 2019, a few days shy of his 97th birthday. He was born in Salt Lake City, on August 4, 1922 to Frank William Wonnacott and Annie Pearl Branch Wonnacott. He was the youngest of seven children, and the last to pass away.
Bill grew up in Salt Lake City and graduated from West High School. He served in the Army Air Force during WWII. Before leaving for overseas duty, he married Winona Merrell on Sept. 15, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had eight children. Winona passed away on August 29, 2011, after 67 years of marriage.
Bill attended LDS Business College and BYU, majoring in business administration. He was employed at the Barbizon of Utah lingerie manufacturing company in Provo from 1945 to 1963, the last nine years as General Manager.
In 1963, he and his family moved to St. George where he was General Manager of the new Hawthorn Finishing Company, which was the first big industrial company to come to the St. George area. In 1965 he became a Vice President of that company.
In 1970 he started his own manufacturing business, Dixie Apparel, making "Hang Ten" t-shirts and children's clothing. In 1974 he became a vice-president of Sundancer Sales. At retirement he was a financial planner and office manager for the local office of Waddell & Reed Insurance and Investments.
Throughout his career he participated in many civic affairs including; the Provo and St. George Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Clubs, President of the Utah County Mental Health Association, and Assistant General Chairman of the Provo July 4th Freedom Festival.
As a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he was always active in church service. Among his many callings in the church he served as Bishop of the newly formed BYU 30th Ward and the St. George Third Ward. He and Winona served as missionaries in the England Manchester Mission in 1990 - 92. Later they would serve together as ordinance workers in the St. George temple for 10 years.
The last eight years of his life he resided at Sterling Court Assisted Living where he enjoyed the friendship of many wonderful people. There he met and fell in love with Virginia (Ginny) Mikesell. They were married on October 11, 2013, and had nearly six years together.
He is survived by his wife, Ginny; his eight children: Dr. David (Debbie) Wonnacott, Washington, UT; Leslie Carter, Colorado Springs, CO; Linda (Laron) Hall, Hurricane, UT; Shellie (Stephen) Mattinson, Washington, UT; CharLee (David) Wecker, So. Jordan, UT; Laurie (Craig) Sullivan, Leeds, UT; Dr. Mark (Diane) Wonnacott, Ridgecrest, CA; Dr. Matthew (Holly) Wonnacott, M.D., South Lake Tahoe, CA; 3 step-children; 58 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 131 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Winona; one grandson; and one great-grandson.
Funeral Service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the St. George 3rd Ward Chapel, 200 West 500 North, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Friday evening from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd and Saturday, prior to service, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 31, 2019