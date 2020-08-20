1/1
Charlie "Charles" Peterson
Charlie "Charles" Peterson

Ivins - We deeply regret to announce the passing of Charlie Peterson in Ivins, Utah the evening of Monday, August 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with an aggressive brain cancer at the age of 71. Charlie's life was full of adventure. He loved the outdoors, creating, and most of all helping people. He was not afraid to try new things - scuba diving, caving, kayaking, building furniture, making pottery, weaving a Navajo rug, rowing the Colorado River, and backpacking. He had a great curiosity about the world and was never afraid of a little hard work. He believed very strongly that he could accomplish hard tasks by staying focused, setting goals, digging deep down and channeling inner strength. He wanted everyone to succeed in their pursuits and was willing to help others without taking any credit. He grew up in East Texas with his parents, Harmon and Mary, and his two brothers, Tommy and Jimmy. After graduating from college with a degree in Industrial Engineering, Charlie was looking forward to working in that field when fate stepped in. In 1968, he was hired for a seasonal position with Carlsbad Caverns NP as a Fire Control aid. He found his calling and switched gears to law enforcement and fire. He joyfully gave the next 36 years of his life to protecting our nation's national parks and its visitors. He also found the love of his life, Marta. She joined his adventure on December 30, 1970 and they became partners and a force to be reckoned with. Their son, David, completed their family a few years later. He is survived by his wife, Marta, his brothers, Jimmy and Tommy, his son, David (Christie) and his two granddaughters, Keegan and Rowen. Charlie's wishes were to celebrate his life and chose not to have a formal service for his death. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to honor him with a donation to the National Park Foundation or, in his words, go take a hike.

Please visit www.hughesmortuary.com for full obituary and to leave messages.




