|
|
Charlotte Joan Urie
Cedar City, UT - During the soft rainy evening of April 17, 2020 our Mom, Sister, Grandma and friend reached heaven ward and passed from this life to the next.
Charlotte was a beautiful child. She was born on Aug 20, 1940 to Melva Staley and John Rowberry in Elko, Nevada. Soon after the little family moved to Cedar City Utah into the Eden Apartments, then settling on 800 West, where they watched the neighborhood grow up around them, becoming surrounded by wonderful neighbors. Out of that setting she found a special lifetime friend in Linda Heaton {Wood). Two siblings joined the family; Ronnie and Gae.
Charlotte married Norman Atherley, from this union came 1 daughter, they divorced, but remained close friends. Later Charlotte married Arnie Torsell, together they had two more children, they divorced.
Charlotte was left to be a single mom, in a time and culture where this was not the norm, but a task she flourished at, her little family was her first priority in every way, caring for us with loving detail. Teaching us to pray, and trust in God. We always ended the day with a kiss good-night. You could not have found a better mother. She was fiercely independent. {In her storms, we were her anchor)
To support her family Charlotte worked at Cedar Drug, Cornet, and The Imperial Hotel for the Doug Lindsey family, doing clerical work, she made many dear friends at the places of employment.
Later on, Charlotte married Tom Urie, with that union came 4 more children. Charlotte loved to host family gatherings at her home where all were welcome, 4th of July parties, Christmas eve parties, Easter gatherings, birthdays, this was important to her. Many a new comer to the family were welcomed at these events. After the grandchildren started coming Charlotte was known as "Char", a term of endearment. The grandchildren loved their unique grandma Char.
Char had a love of animals, what a blessing it would have been to be one of her pets, strays were even known to adopt her.
Mom said it like it was, never one to mince words, you knew where you stood with her. I think we all took a turn on her---- list, but thankfully someone else always came along to knock us off and fill the spot, she loved us in her special way. Mom showed us how to respect the underdog. Mom had a big heart.
In her later years she suffered with mental decline. After Toms passing the family was so appreciative to Stonehenge, Beehive Memory Care, Dr Clint Bunker, Zions Way Hospice and their staff. Our family would like to thank them for their kindness and love towards our Mom. The family would also like to thank their loyal home teacher- ministers Huck and Diane Shirley.
Charlotte is survived by her daughters Nannette Atherley Batty (Ben deceased), Terri Torsell Rosenberg (Rick), Donna Urie (Carmen deceased), and son's Troy John Torsell (Jeri), Dale Urie deceased- (Ellen Urie), D.R. (Becky) Urie, Russell Urie (Michell). Sister Gae Rowberry King (Wendall deceased), 18 grandchildren, and 35 great grandchildren
She is preceded in death by her parents John Rowberry and Mevla Staley Rowberry, husband Thomas Hunter Urie, and brother Ronald John Rowberry, Son Dale S Urie, daughter-in-law Carman Riccardi, son-in-law Ben Batty, grandson Nathan John Batty,
"Remember I love ya"
A private family viewing will be held Thursday April 23, 2020 followed by a private family service. Live streaming of the services will begin at 11:00 am and will be available by clicking on the link, found at www.sumortuary.com on Charlotte's obituary page.
Interment will be in the Cedar City, Utah cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020