Charolette Barnson
Kanab, Utah - A truly kind, loving, caring, and compassionate woman, Charolette Norton Barnson, departed this mortal earth on August 9, 2019. Born on June 1, 1935 in Cedar City, Utah to Clifford Ray Norton and Edrie Elizabeth Woods, she was the youngest of her family with 2 siblings, Keith Ray-deceased (Lorena) Norton, and Loretta (Kent-deceased) Nay.
She had many fond memories of her early years in Cedar City before moving with her family to Circleville, Utah. She married her high school sweetheart, Carol Delain Barnson, on September 26, 1952 in the Manti Temple. Life quickly became busy for her as she started her family and worked with Carol in many different successful businesses. Donita (James Seale-deceased) Finn, joined the family while they were living in Tooele, UT. They soon returned to Circleville when Carol and Charolette had the opportunity of opening their 1st business, the Piute Cafe.
Soon Calvin Johnson paid them a visit and convinced them to come to Kanab where they started their business, Carol's Drive Inn Dairy Queen and Cafe. The construction of the Glen Canyon Dam had begun and Kanab looked like a good opportunity for the young family. Kyle Delain (Delta) Barnson, Amy Lou (Sheldon) Sorensen, and Duane Melrose (Joann) Barnson were added to the family as they were busy with their various businesses. Charolette and Carol purchased the Robinson Motel which they later renamed The Sun-n- Sand Motel. They soon were back into the restaurant business purchasing the Lark Cafe and later the Lark Motel to expand what was their final business in Kanab which they named Chef's Palace. They later added a 2nd restaurant in Delta, Utah carrying on the name, Chef's Palace Too.
Despite Charolette not having a high school diploma, she was the brains behind making Carol's ideas a success. Charolette had good common sense and knew how to make a business succeed. She had many beloved and appreciated employees along the way. When Carol passed away in 1985, Charolette retired from being a business owner and made up for lost time enjoying time with her family, crocheting, reading, and traveling. She developed a love of Golf and with that formed a wonderful circle of friends.
Many family memories were created along the way, most centered around the family cabin at Lake Powell. Charolette was an excellent water skier who would Slalom Ski on Potter's Pond, never messing up her hair, and then be back to take care of the business. Carol and Charolette travelled often in their own private planes and Charolette managed to find enough time to become a Licensed Pilot. She also enjoyed the opportunity of serving as a Temple Worker in the St. George Temple and was instrumental in the development of the current Big Water Town Water System during her service as a Kane County Commissioner.
In addition to Charolette's children, Donita, Kyle, Amy and Duane, she is survived by 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Her grandchildren lovingly call her "Grandma B" and "The Golfing Grandma."
Funeral Services will be held at the Kanab South Chapel on Saturday, August 17th at 1:00 p.m.. Viewings will be at the Kanab South Chapel on Friday 6:00 - 8:00 and on Saturday 11:00 - 12:45. Burial will be in the Kanab Cemetery. Arrangements were made with Mosdell Mortuary
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019