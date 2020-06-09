Cheryl Diane Martin



Cheryl Diane Martin passed away on May 29, 2020, after a hard battle with cancer. She was 74. Cheryl died peacefully at home surround by her daughter and her beloved wirehair dachshunds. She is preceded in her death by her husband of 42 years, Don L Martin ,by her father Paul Knox, brother Gary Knox, and brother-in-law Don Wren. Cheryl was a strong independent person who loved taking hikes especial with her dogs to look for pretty rocks, working on her craft projects, gardening and she loved riding and training horses when she was younger . She was a founding member of Red Canyons Kennel club and enjoyed showing her dogs and working for the club. Cheryl got her degree at Chaffey College in law enforcement and retired from the San Bernardino Marshal's office. She is survived by her 3 Children; daughter Kristi Martin, son Eric Palmer & his wife Jill, and daughter Vicki Contreras & her husband David. Cheryl had 5 grandchildren; Salem, Lenox and Boston Palmer of Bakersfield California, and Vanisha and Danny, along with his wife Malory, of Salem, Oregon. She is survived by her mother Maxine Knox, sister Paula Wren and sister-in-law Judy Knox, all of Bakersfield, her uncle Ronald Cowan and many nieces and nephews . Cheryl will be dearly missed by all.









