Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Hurricane Valley Baptist Church
1565 W State Street
Hurricane, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Gale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Kay (DeMille) Gale


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Kay (DeMille) Gale Obituary
Cheryl Kay (DeMille) Gale

Hurricane - Cheryl Kay (DeMille) Gale, 76, was called home Oct 31, 2019. She was born July 9, 1943, in St. George, Utah to Ed and Sara (Napier) DeMille.

She married the love of her life, Michael Gale, July 20, 1972. Together they had 4 sons and 4 daughters, 20 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren.

Cheryl's greatest love was her family and her friends, which were generally one in the same. To know her was to be hers, and to be her family. While her career was in law enforcement, she found her true calling in crafting her home and her garden. Her home was her canvas, her masterpiece, and was not complete without her beloved dogs. Cheryl would have seen every corner of the world had she been allowed; her travels took her from Alaska to Israel, and to so many places in between.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Mischelle) Webb, Linda (Eric) Stidham, Steve Webb, Becky (Scott) Johnson, Laini Devore (Jeremy), Butch (Rachelle) Gale; sister Charlotte (Mike) Bringhurst. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Gale, her son Kenneth Webb, her daughter Libbi Gale Richardson, her parents, her sister Yvonne DeMille Hall, and son-in-law Lynn Richardson.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, Nov 16, 2019 at 10:00 am at Hurricane Valley Baptist Church 1565 W State Street, Hurricane, Utah. Interment will follow in the Hurricane Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -