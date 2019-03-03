Services
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Ogden City Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Diamond Valley Chapel
1784 W Diamond Valley Dr.
St. George, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Lynn Butler Taylor


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cheryl Lynn Butler Taylor Obituary
Cheryl Lynn Butler Taylor

St. George - Our beloved Cheryl passed away peacefully, with her two sons at her side, on the morning of February 24, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on March 17, 1944 in Ogden, Utah, to Don Henry and Sadie Meibos Butler.

Cheryl graduated from Ben Lomond High School in Ogden and worked for the courts in both Northern and Southern Utah for many years.

Cheryl served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ireland. She enjoyed working in the St. George, Utah temple and faithfully attended her ward in Diamond Valley. After retiring she filled her time with reading, baking cookies with her grandchildren and traveling the world with her niece, Kathy. She was known for her kindness, spunky hair and personality to match and was loved and admired by all who knew her.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Donald, Kenneth and Dennis. She is survived by her brother Val (Barbara), her two sons, Scott (Amy) and Bart (McKenna), as well as her 8 grandchildren: Ashlie, Trista, Jaxxon, Preston, Treyson, Lux, Ella and Blake.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Ogden City Cemetery.

There will also be a Celebration of Life gathering and balloon release to honor Cheryl on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm, for any who wish to attend, in Southern Utah at the Diamond Valley Chapel located at 1784 W Diamond Valley Dr., St. George, UT.

Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers Mortuary
Download Now