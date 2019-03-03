|
Cheryl Lynn Butler Taylor
St. George - Our beloved Cheryl passed away peacefully, with her two sons at her side, on the morning of February 24, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on March 17, 1944 in Ogden, Utah, to Don Henry and Sadie Meibos Butler.
Cheryl graduated from Ben Lomond High School in Ogden and worked for the courts in both Northern and Southern Utah for many years.
Cheryl served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Ireland. She enjoyed working in the St. George, Utah temple and faithfully attended her ward in Diamond Valley. After retiring she filled her time with reading, baking cookies with her grandchildren and traveling the world with her niece, Kathy. She was known for her kindness, spunky hair and personality to match and was loved and admired by all who knew her.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Donald, Kenneth and Dennis. She is survived by her brother Val (Barbara), her two sons, Scott (Amy) and Bart (McKenna), as well as her 8 grandchildren: Ashlie, Trista, Jaxxon, Preston, Treyson, Lux, Ella and Blake.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Ogden City Cemetery.
There will also be a Celebration of Life gathering and balloon release to honor Cheryl on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm, for any who wish to attend, in Southern Utah at the Diamond Valley Chapel located at 1784 W Diamond Valley Dr., St. George, UT.
Arrangements entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019