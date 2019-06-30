|
|
Cheryl Renee Atkins
St George, UT. - Our beloved Cheryl Renee Atkins passed away unexpectedly on June 22nd, 2019. Cheryl was born on September 11, 1962 in Dubuque, Iowa to Charlotte Atkins and Gene Lenz. She was raised by Charlotte and John Atkins in California and then Utah. She was a devoted and loving mother to her only son Ricky. More than a mother, daughter, sister, wife, grandma, niece, cousin, aunt, co-worker, and friend, she was a joy to our lives and she will be missed. She was a wonderful woman who fought her life struggles and always found a way to provide for her children and others who stayed with her through the years. The beautiful thing about Cheryl was that you always knew what was on her mind; she would gasp audibly with excitement or shrivel her nose with disgust at any turn. She was a lover of swimming, family gatherings, and travel. However, nothing brought her more joy than her son Ricky, who will miss her dearly, and her mother Charlotte.
She is survived by her son Richard Raymond Atkins, her brothers and sisters, aunts and uncles, and step father John Richard Atkins. She is preceded in death by her mother Charlotte, her father Gene, and her grandparents.
A Graveside service for family and friends was held for her at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr, St George, Utah on Saturday, June 29th at 12:00pm. A Celebration of Life was held in her honor at 2434 East Riverside Dr, St George, Utah at 1:30pm following the service.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 30, 2019