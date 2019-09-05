|
|
Christine Marie Jimerson
- - Christine Marie Jimerson was born in San Diego, CA on Oct. 14, 1953 and passed away in West Jordan, UT on Sept. 1, 2019 following a battle with cancer.
She graduated from Kearns High School and attended the University of Utah. Last year she retired from the Grand County Sheriff's Office, marking a long, distinguished career in public safety. She first dispatched for the Utah Highway Patrol in Cedar City and later for police departments in San Carlos, CA and Richardson, TX.
Chris was a superb cook. While she had an extensive, annotated library of recipes, she virtually never followed the same recipe twice. She loved entertaining, and we all looked to her to plan family events. She also enjoyed reading, quilting, history, and cards.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne and George Jimerson, and her brother John. She is survived by her son Elijah (Amanda); stepmother Evelyn; siblings Joe and Kay; and grandchildren Shelby, Emma, Dani, and Tyler. We trust that Magpie, Emmaline, and Stella, her beloved dogs, were there to meet her on the other side, just as she hoped.
Many thanks to the Huntsman Cancer Institute and Jordan Valley Medical Center staffs for their care and support. A celebration of Chris's life will be held on Sept. 7, 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Noah's, 322 W. 11000 S., South Jordan. Funeral Directors, Neil O'Donnell and Sons. A graveside service and burial of her cremated remains will take place on Sept. 14 at 1:00 p.m. at the Cedar City Cemetery.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019